LOS ANGELES, United States - Shock over the sudden death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry rippled through Hollywood and beyond Sunday, as the beloved sitcom's creators paid tribute to the actor and fans gathered outside the New York apartment building featured on the show.

First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house Saturday and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," Perry's family said in a statement to People magazine. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened... It still seems impossible," they said in the statement sent to AFP. "He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."And in New York's West Village, fans converged outside the "Friends" apartment building. headtopics.com

There was no immediate public reaction from the rest of the main "Friends" cast, though Maggie Wheeler -- who played Chandler's annoying on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice -- posted a photo of them together on Instagram.And Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mother, wrote that she was "heartbroken.""Friends," which followed the lives of six New Yorkers navigating adulthood, dating and careers, drew a massive global following.

"I have mostly been sober since 2001," he wrote, "save for about sixty or seventy little mishaps over the years." His father was a US actor and his mother a Canadian journalist who worked as a spokesperson for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. headtopics.com

