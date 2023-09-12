Treating Premature Babies Amid Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

Medics treat premature Palestinian babies evacuated from Gaza at the New Administrative Capital (NAC), amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the east of Cairo, Egypt. US President Joe Biden says he believed an accord was near.
The United States believes that Israel and Hamas are getting closer to a deal that would secure the release of some hostages held in Gaza, even as the Israeli military’s deadly assault on Gaza City continued and rockets were being fired into Israel
Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostagesHamas's armed wing said Saturday it was ready to release the hostages it abducted during its shock attack on October 7 if Israel freed all Palestinians held in its prisons.
2 Pinoy, patay sa Israel!Dalawang Filipino ang nasawi sa pag-atake ng Palestinian terrorist group na Hamas sa Israel.
