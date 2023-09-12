Treating Premature Babies Amid Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

Medics treat premature Palestinian babies evacuated from Gaza at the New Administrative Capital (NAC), amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the east of Cairo, Egypt. US President Joe Biden says he believed an accord was near.

The United States believes that Israel and Hamas are getting closer to a deal that would secure the release of some hostages held in Gaza, even as the Israeli military’s deadly assault on Gaza City continued and rockets were being fired into Israel





rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FAST FACTS: Hamas, the Palestinian militant group ‘at war’ with IsraelHamas 'strives to raise the banner of Allah over every inch of Palestine,' according to its 1988 charter

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war heaps pressure on Palestinian leader AbbasRAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The widely unpopular Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas is facing growing anger on the streets of the occupied West Bank as Israel wages its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92,4 Read more »

Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostagesHamas's armed wing said Saturday it was ready to release the hostages it abducted during its shock attack on October 7 if Israel freed all Palestinians held in its prisons.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war lures next generation of Palestinian militantsJenin Camp has long been considered the hotbed of Palestinian militant resistance to the Israeli occupation.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83,16 Read more »

Palestinian gunmen reported in Israel as barrages launched from GazaIsraeli media report that gunmen opened fire on passersby in the town of Sderot, in southern Israel, and footage circulating on social media appear to show clashes in city streets

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

2 Pinoy, patay sa Israel!Dalawang Filipino ang nasawi sa pag-atake ng Palestinian terrorist group na Hamas sa Israel.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »