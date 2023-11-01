Treason in disguise: China apologists claiming to be pro-Philippines

And it is intellectual dishonesty to claim to be pro-Philippines, yet the immediate reaction to the aggression by China Coast Guard toward our ships, which were just performing resupplying operations near Ayungin Shoal, which is within our exclusive economic zone (EEZ), is to accuse our forces of engaging in a false-flag operation.One prominent social media enabler even used the phrase 'bangga me' (or 'bump me'), thereby suggesting that we intentionally positioned our ships to be hit by China's coast guard.

