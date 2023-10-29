Travel app launches series that taps into shared experience with mom

Manila Standard LifestyleIn a series of newly released videos, Klook Philippines pokes fun at quintessential Filipino mom behavior, from asking—nay, forcing—children to take photos with the weirdest backgrounds to bribing a son to prioritize family time over friends, all with the iconic “taas-kilay” look.

These videos tap into a shared experience we all can relate to and while it can be frustrating at times, we know that our Moms have our best interest at heart. The first video is something we’ve all seen or experienced.

While we all go for the aesthetic views and vibes in our travel photos, some moms, dads, titos or titas would insist on photos with the strangest things – tables, antiques, and vases, regardless of the destination – and upload all 67 takes in one Facebook album. headtopics.com

The second video is perhaps even more common. It showcases the angry morning mom who nags her son to fix his room, and not without reason. In spite of the mom’s visible frustration at the chaotic bedroom state, the son even manages to ask permission to go on a sleepover at a friend’s house on Christmas Eve, no less, consequently enraging the mom even more.

This Christmas season, Klook is launching the Sleigh Your Family Holiday Campaign with offers of up to 70 percent off on a wide array of options in and outside the Philippines for families to find their own definition of joy. headtopics.com

Don’t miss out on booking your favorite destinations through the Klook website or mobile app. For more information, follow Klook on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

