Transport groups continue strike to protest PUV modernization program

Two transport groups continued with their second day of strike on Tuesday to protest the public utility vehicle modernization program of the government.Members of the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide and Samahang Manibela Mananakay at Nagkaisang Terminal ng Transportasyon or MANIBELA remained at Welcome Rotonda at the boundary of Quezon City and Manila on Tuesday morning after their vigil on Monday night, according to a report by Bam Alegre on Unang Balita.

'Yun nga lamang, 'yung ating sulat na kahilingan sa ating Pangulo, ay hindi tayo nakarating nga lang ng Malacañang ngayon.""Siguro kung ating Pangulo ay lalalambot ang kanyang puso sa ating mga kababayang naghihirap lalo na sa drivers at operators siguro ho matutuldukan ngayong araw na ito itong protesta," Valbuena added.Protesters meanwhile have started picking up the trash that littered the area.

Transport Groups Strike Protest PUV Modernization Program PISTON MANIBELA

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PISTON, MANIBELA hold 2nd day of transport strike vs. PUV modernizationTwo transport groups continued with their second day of strike on Tuesday to protest the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program of the government.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Manibela, Piston plan two-day transport strike from April 15Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Transport groups start two-day strike to oppose PUV modernizationTwo transport groups staged a nationwide strike on Monday to protest the government's public utility vehicle modernization program.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Piston eyes transport strikeAmid the impending crackdown on traditional jeepneys, drivers and operators are planning to hold a transport strike in Metro Manila as the deadline set by the government to comply with the public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP) ends on April 30.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

MANIBELA, PISTON to hold 2-day transport strike on April 15Transport groups PISTON and MANIBELA on Thursday announced that they would hold a nationwide transport strike next week amid the looming deadline for consolidation of PUV drivers and operators.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Manibela, Piston to hold transport strike anewSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »