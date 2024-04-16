Transport groups continue strike to protest PUV modernization program

Two transport groups continued with their second day of strike on Tuesday to protest the public utility vehicle modernization program of the government.Members of the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide and Samahang Manibela Mananakay at Nagkaisang Terminal ng Transportasyon or MANIBELA remained at Welcome Rotonda at the boundary of Quezon City and Manila on Tuesday morning after their vigil on Monday night, according to a report by Bam Alegre on Unang Balita.
'Yun nga lamang, 'yung ating sulat na kahilingan sa ating Pangulo, ay hindi tayo nakarating nga lang ng Malacañang ngayon.""Siguro kung ating Pangulo ay lalalambot ang kanyang puso sa ating mga kababayang naghihirap lalo na sa drivers at operators siguro ho matutuldukan ngayong araw na ito itong protesta," Valbuena added.Protesters meanwhile have started picking up the trash that littered the area.
Transport Groups Strike Protest PUV Modernization Program PISTON MANIBELA
