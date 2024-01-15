Transport groups ask Supreme Court to deny petition against PUVMP

Several transport groups asked the Supreme Court to deny the petition filed by other transport groups seeking to stop the government's implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program starting February 1.





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Claim of Immunity from ProsecutionThe US Supreme Court has declined to immediately hear former president Donald Trump's claim of immunity from prosecution, potentially delaying his 2020 election interference trial.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Colorado Supreme Court Rules Against Trump's Appearance on Primary BallotThe Supreme Court of Colorado has ruled that former President Donald Trump's name will not appear on the Republican Party's primary ballot. The court's decision is based on Trump's engagement in insurrection and violation of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

US Supreme Court to Decide if Trump Can Run for PresidentFormer President Donald Trump appeals a ruling that he is ineligible for the presidency due to his involvement in the US Capitol attack. The US Supreme Court will determine the outcome.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Colorado Republican Party Appeals Decision on Trump's EligibilityThe Colorado Republican Party appeals the state's supreme court decision that found former President Donald Trump ineligible for the presidency, potentially leading to a showdown at the US Supreme Court.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Transport Group Warns of Transportation Crisis in CebuA local transport group warns that Cebu will suffer from a transportation crisis if the government does not postpone or cancel the mandatory consolidation policy under the PUV Modernization Program.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Transport groups in the Philippines protest against phasing out of public utility jeepneysSeveral transport groups in the Philippines have launched nationwide strikes and caravans to oppose the phasing out of public utility jeepneys (PUJs) as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stood firm against extending the December 31, 2023 deadline for the consolidation of public utility vehicles (PUV) operators. Hello headtopics.com webmaster, Keep the good content coming!

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »