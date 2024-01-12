Transfer of Fuel Raises Concerns in the Philippines

The transfer of fuel from a storage facility in Pearl Harbor to Subic, a province in the Philippines, has raised concerns. The Philippine and United States governments have been silent on the matter, leading to criticism from Senator Imee Marcos. She accuses them of trying to deprive the Filipino people of the right to know.





rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines and China Exchange Condemnations After West Philippine Sea ConfrontationAfter another lopsided confrontation between Manila and Beijing in the West Philippine Sea comes statements – of condemnation against China, from the Philippines’ National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS); in support of Manila, from diplomats of nations who stand with the Philippines; and from China pinning the blame on the Philippines. Just like clockwork, too, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announces the filing of protests, both here and in Beijing

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Philippines hosts 2023 Asia Artist AwardsThe Philippines hosted the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA), the largest gathering of Korean celebrities, at the jam-packed Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Thursday.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Philippines and Japan to sign multiple business agreementsThe Philippines and Japan are expected to sign more than five business agreements during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s visit to Japan, according to Trade Secretary Alfred Pascual. These agreements will further strengthen the investment ties between the two countries and demonstrate Japan's confidence in the business industry in the Philippines.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Grab Philippines Launches Initiative to Drive Economic Empowerment in MindanaoGrab Philippines announces strategic commitments to drive economic empowerment in Mindanao, aiming to create sustainable opportunities and foster economic growth in the region.

Source: mindanewsdotcom - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Chinese vessels enter Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines' EEZA swarm of 11 Chinese vessels entered Ayungin Shoal, which lies within the Philippines' 200-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The Philippines has exclusive rights over the exploration and use of marine resources in the area.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

President Marcos Calls for New Solutions in Philippines-China DisputePresident Marcos emphasizes the need for new solutions to defuse tensions between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea dispute.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »