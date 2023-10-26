TRANSCRIPT: Miss International 2023 Top 7 Q&A segment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.Screenshot from Miss International's YouTube pageMANILA, Philippines – The Top 7 Miss International 2023 candidates took center stage for the question and answer portion on the pageant’s finals night on Thursday, October 26, at the Yoyogi Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo, Japan.

The final seven beauty queens were asked to choose a random number corresponding to a question from a ballot box. Here are the questions and their respective answers:Beauty pageants have been evolving with time. What is one thing about Miss International that you do not want to be changed and why?

I believe the most important thing that Miss International pageant should preserve is its essence, its values, and its mission to keep advocating for cultural independence, for cultural integration, for peace. And I believe, coming from a national pageant in Colombia, it’s very important to promote our culture. That is something that Miss International organization has done from its beginning. headtopics.com

In five years, I see myself as an independent woman who works with her communication skills. Being here, Miss International is going to allow me to get this platform and to show all women they can deserve what they dream. I’ve been working with the SDG number 5, in equality of genders and empowerment of girls. That’s what I want to do to spread the message of Miss International and to keep a little bit of Japan and to show it to the whole world.

Since I arrived here to Japan, I noticed the welcoming people and the kindness that they have. That is one thing that I will want to bring to Mexico and also how they love their culture. I want to invite all of you to come to Japan and see the beauty in this place. I think it’s amazing how all of you like and care about every single one of us that came here. headtopics.com

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

rapplerdotcom »

LIVE UPDATES: Miss International 2023Bookmark this page! We'll be sharing real-time updates on Thursday, October 26, 5 pm! Read more ⮕

LIVE UPDATES: Miss International 2023Bookmark this page! We'll be sharing real-time updates on Thursday, October 26, 5 pm! Read more ⮕

Peru’s Luciana Fuster is Miss Grand International 2023Philippine bet Nikki de Moura fails to advance to the pageant's Top 20 Read more ⮕

LOOK: Francine Reyes heads to Egypt for Miss Eco Teen International 2023Francine is competing in hopes of winning the Philippines' second Miss Eco Teen crown Read more ⮕

IN PHOTOS: Top 15 of Miss International 2023 dazzle in evening gown segmentWhose look was your favorite? Read more ⮕

PH bet Nicole Borromeo wins 3rd runner-up at Miss International 2023 pageant in JapanCebuana beauty queen Nicole Borromeo won third runner-up at the 61st Miss International beauty pageant held in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, Oct. 26. Read more ⮕