Traffic plan for Undas takes effect

The entrance and exit of San Pedro Memorial Park will be interchanged, and vehicles traveling there should turn onto Jade Street. Except for the elderly and those with disabilities (PWDs), tricycles will not be permitted. There will be no parking from corner Cornelia to Madapo; this will give way to pedestrian traffic only.The entrance and exit of Forest Lake Memorial Park are located on San Rafael Street (Gold Street), which visitors use, turning left and then right onto Copper Street.
