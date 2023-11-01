Traffic plan for Undas takes effect

The entrance and exit of San Pedro Memorial Park will be interchanged, and vehicles traveling there should turn onto Jade Street. Except for the elderly and those with disabilities (PWDs), tricycles will not be permitted. There will be no parking from corner Cornelia to Madapo; this will give way to pedestrian traffic only.The entrance and exit of Forest Lake Memorial Park are located on San Rafael Street (Gold Street), which visitors use, turning left and then right onto Copper Street.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Over 25k passengers flock to ports day before Undas 2023 — PCGThe PCG monitored 25,243 outbound passengers and 22,226 inbound passengers in all ports nationwide from Tuesday midnight to 6 a.m.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Eight Undas tech essentials for a fuss-free All Saints and All Souls Day experienceEmbrace the Undas tradition with modern convenience this year by incorporating innovative tech gadgets into your commemoration. Rechargeable LED candles set an eco-friendly glow as you remember loved ones, while portable neck fans provide a personal respite from the tropical clime.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Manila North, South cemeteries all set for UndasThe Manila North and Manila South cemeteries are ready for the expected large crowds this Undas.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: LIVE updates: Undas 2023Filipinos are observing Undas on November 1 and 2.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: 3 weather system magpapaulan sa Luzon ngayong UndasMagiging maulan sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon dahil sa 3 weather systems ngayong Undas.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Mag-asawa at 2 anak patay sa pagsalpok ng trak sa traysikel sa LagunaApat ang patay habang anim ang sugatan sa isang aksidente ngayong Undas sa Calamba City, Laguna.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕