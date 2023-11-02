Trade complete: OKC gets first-round swap as Harden heads to Clippers

The three-team trade sending James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers became official Wednesday, November 1, with Oklahoma City announced as the third team involved in the seven-player deal.The Clippers acquired Harden, PJ Tucker, and Filip Petrusev from the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Thunder acquired the rights to a 2027 unprotected first-round pick swap and cash considerations from the Clippers in exchange for the least favorable of Oklahoma City’s 2026 first-round draft picks to the 76ers.with Philadelphia general manager Daryl Morey.
“James is one of the most prolific and efficient playmakers in the NBA,” Clippers president of operations Lawrence Frank said. Harden, 34, led the NBA in assists last season at 10.7 per game while averaging 21 points and 6.1 rebounds for the 76ers. The three-time scoring champion is a 10-time All-Star and was the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2017-2018.
He began his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder after they selected him with the third overall pick in the 2009 draft out of Arizona State. Batum, 34, is averaging 2.7 points, and 2.3 rebounds this season, down from his norms of 10.7 and 5.0, respectively.
Martin, 22, was acquired by the Clippers from the Rockets in July as part of a five-team trade. He managed just 5.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in two games off the bench for LA after posting career highs of 12.7 and 5.5, respectively, last season.
