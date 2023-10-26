TP-Link’s Tapo C211 Wi-Fi Camera debuts exclusively with PC Express

This partnership will offer consumers access to TP-Link's most innovative Tapo C211 Wi-Fi Camera, which will be exclusively available at PC Express outlets for the entire first month of their release from October 17 to November 12.

The Tapo C211 Wi-Fi Camera is designed to provide you with the most advanced features with its crystal-clear 2K 3MP camera, offering a 360-degree panoramic view and a 114-degree tilt view for comprehensive coverage.Easily set up, control and access your camera through the Tapo App. In just a few clicks, you can have your security system up and running.

Enjoy Tapo C211’s hands-free experience through its voice control feature, compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Available in an elegant sleek black finish, it serves as the ideal smart camera to enhance the aesthetics of your living space. headtopics.com

The United States on Tuesday said it was tightening curbs on exports of state-of-the-art AI chips to China, sending the share... Australia's internet safety watchdog on Monday fined Elon Musk's X, saying the social media platform had failed to show how...

