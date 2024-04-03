Toyota Rush gets updated looks and upgrades for 2024 model year

It’s safe to say that the Rush is the, um, veteran of Toyota’s subcompact seven-seater range. The Avanza has shifted to a new direction with its front-wheel drive and unibody platform, while the Veloz has matured into its own thing. Introduced in the Philippines way back in 2018, the current Toyota Rush made its world premiere in late 2017. That now makes this high-riding three-row MPV seven years old.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: The GAC Emkoo Hybrid will make its local debut at MIAS 2024 this week Is Changan PH launching a pickup soon? PHOTO BY Toyota At the moment, it seems that there is no successor in sight. However, that isn’t stopping Toyota from giving the Rush a bit of an update for the 2024 model year. In Indonesia, the Toyota Rush gets updated looks from the outside and a few upgrades inside. That said, it’s worth pointing out that the changes only apply for the top-spec variant, the GR Spor

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Head-to-head: 2024 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid vs. 2024 Ford Territory TitaniumIn the market for one of these?

Source: TopGearPh - 🏆 21. / 53 Read more »

BIMS 2024: BMW electrifies Bangkok with the all-new 2024 iX2’s regional debutSubcompact crossover, not-so-subcompact grille

Source: TopGearPh - 🏆 21. / 53 Read more »

2024 Lexus GX 550: More than a luxury Toyota Prado?2024 Lexus GX 550 is Lexus Driving Signature for the great outdoors

Source: autoindustriya - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

2024 Toyota Innova Zenix 2.0V CVTToyota traded ruggedness for refinement by changing the Innova from a BOF to a unibody in the new Zenix. Did they make the right choice?

Source: autoindustriya - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

2024 Toyota Wigo 1.0G CVT - Car ReviewsIt's been 10 years since the first-gen Wigo came out. So how does the second-generation fare?

Source: autoindustriya - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

College student wins Toyota Fortuner in Lipa version of Palm ChallengeLipa City’s BarakoFest 2024 awards Toyota Fortuner in “Last to Take Hand Off Challenge”

Source: autoindustriya - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »