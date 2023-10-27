Tourism Promotions Board’s must-visit spots of the month

There are a lot of places to travel and enjoy in the Philippines both for locals and tourists, and when one visits the country, exploring the Visayas region will never be off the list because of its vibrant culture, pristine beaches, and divine destinations. It’s where most of the exciting outdoor adventures take place.

Cebu, in particular, is named as the most-visited province in the Philippines for numerous reasons. One of which is its abundance in places ideal for adrenaline-packed activities which exhilarate one’s mind and body, like what the town of Badian offers to every visitor’s adventure trip.

A must-visit town in Cebu, Badian has been known for its canyoneering spots and activities such as river trekking, falls jumping, and beach destinations that have breath-taking panorama and white sands. Here’s a travel guide on how to indulge in this town’s enchanting landscape, away from the jam-packed resorts, this coming holiday season.Badian is located in the southern part of Cebu Province. Going there from Manila is quite a long trip, but what’s at the end of the line will make it worth it. headtopics.com

1. Going to Cebu province: Take a plane from Metro Manila to Mactan-Cebu Airport. Travel time is around one hour and 32 mins. Allot a P2,000 to P3,000 budget for airfare. 2. Going to South Bus Terminal: Ride a taxi to get to Cebu South Bus Terminal. It will be less than an hour ride with a fare ranging from P200 to P300.

3. Going to Badian town: Ride a bus with the signboard Bato via Barili and alight at the town of Badian within 30 mins. Bus fare ranges from P120 to P230.Prepare your taste buds for a whirlwind romance with local flavors and don’t miss these local delicacies. headtopics.com

The Badian town is famous for its fresh seafood, whether they are grilled or barbecued. From fresh fish to squid and shrimp, they have a wide selection of grilled seafood dishes at local restaurants, even in their eateries. Never miss their grilled tuna belly and squid stuffed with vegetables.For those who have a sweet tooth, Kawasan donut or as some may know as Choco Lanay donut is a must-try energizing treat. These local choco donuts only cost P20 per serving.

