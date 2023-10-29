Tourism goes green: Malaysia serious on waste management

A worker (left) pushes a jetski onto a trolley at Teluk Bahang beach near George town on the Penang resort Island in Malaysia on March 9, 2023. AFPWaste management has been a constant struggle even for larger and more developed islands, where approximately 60 percent of collected wastes are disposed of in non-sanitary landfills, 35 percent illegally burned and disposed, and 5 percent being dumped directly into the ocean.

Research has shown that the immediate impacts of micro-plastics and other marine waste on reef corals and associated biota include physical damage, smothering of the seabed, entanglement of plants and animals, and gut blockages if items are ingested. With shallow coral reefs declining at unprecedented rates worldwide, and litter pollution escalating exponentially, it is critical to manage and curb the effect of anthropogenic litter on marine ecosystems.

The IIWM project is currently being implemented in two states: Terengganu and Johor. In the former, UNDP is collaborating with the Terengganu State Government on its two islands, Pulau Redang and Pulau Perhentian Kecil. In Johor, UNDP is partnering with a local NGO, Tengah Island Conservation (TIC) that specializes in biodiversity management. headtopics.com

The IIWM project works along two inter-related axes: firstly, pilot demonstrations of integrated waste management systems are being inaugurated on vulnerable islands, serving as a model for other areas on Malaysia’s coasts; and secondly, project staff and partners actively educate local communities and service providers about responsible waste management and sustainable tourism practices.

A waste survey conducted under IIWM captured a more than 10-fold increase in waste collected during the holidays compared to pre-holiday waste collection, which highlights the importance of the private sector taking a larger and more proactive role in the waste management system on the islands. headtopics.com

