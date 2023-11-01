Touch from the grave

The toddler is now approaching three years old and is in kiddie school, and her otherworldly chats with Momo – who died when she was just three months old – have become rare. My partner enjoyed teasing dogs, and it gave me some comfort to believe he was again doing it, from another dimension, and that he was still moving around the house.

I should be letting my partner rest in peace, but there’s selfishness in mourning. Those incidents that I tell myself are close encounters of the otherworldly kind reassure me of his continued presence.Remembering has become a problem for my mom, soon turning 88. Her long-term memory is phenomenal; she can recall the names of her grade school teachers and the street games that they played (verified by her siblings who don’t have dementia).

The afflicted require a lot of understanding, patience, companionship and love. Regular trips outside the house are useful – even if only to nearby malls – just to change the scenery, provide mental stimulation and get the person to have some physical exercise.

One thing I’ve learned from these otherworldly chats – the living who don’t see dead people can’t carry out conversations with the deceased. Those who see dead people don’t serve as conduits. For example, I can’t ask my father or my partner, through the toddler or my mom, what it’s like on the other side. There has never been any response.

