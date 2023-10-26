Total October borrowings off P10B of NG’s ₧150-B target

WHILE the national government (NG) successfully borrowed over P140 billion from the domestic market in October through sale of debt papers, it still missed its target of P150 billion.

The higher asking yields by investors for short-term T-bills bothered the Treasury from raising its target borrowing for October. The Treasury did not record a full award across the four tenders of T-bills this month, settling for either mixed or partial awards.

The rates for the T-bills were influenced by local and global political and economic factors including the escalating war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, the Treasury raised the full P90 billion target from three auctions of T-bonds with a value of P30 billion each this month. headtopics.com

