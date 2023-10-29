Total electrification roadmap released

The Department of Energy (DOE) released over the weekend the 2023-2032 National Total Electrification Roadmap (NTER) which identifies the unserved and underserved areas in the off-grid areas that will be prioritized for tender to private sector investments.

The DOE said it would offer these areas through a competitive selection process (CSP) pursuant to the Microgrid Systems Act. NTER is also aligned with the goal of the government to achieve 100-percent household electrification by 2028.

Republic Act (RA) No. 11646 or the Microgrid Systems Act of 2022 mandates the conduct of a CSP before a micro grid system provider can serve off-grid areas. The law also requires distribution utilities to submit their local total electrification roadmaps and list of underserved areas. headtopics.com

The DOE said the government’s electrification efforts would have to cater to 3.7 million households, including 2.7 million within the franchise areas of electric cooperatives (ECs) that require different electrification strategies, rationalized government subsidy and innovative implementation schemes.It said 1.3 million of these households are located in areas that are not yet connected to the distribution and transmission systems, thus requiring alternative solutions.

The agency said that for the initial auction, the Microgrid Service Provider (MGSP) – CSP will be scheduled in the fourth quarter with the awarding targeted by the first quarter of 2024. “The DOE is committed to ensure a transparent, fair and competitive selection process in choosing winning MGSPs capable of efficiently and effectively carrying out electrification in these areas,” the agency said. headtopics.com

It said key parameters include providing 24/7 electrification, incorporating at least 35 percent renewable energy, and offering the least cost solution for the identified area.

