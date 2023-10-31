Torture den found in Pasay POGO hub

Various torture devices – tasers, rattan sticks, baseball bats, airsoft guns and a wooden club – were found in a room in the facility, according to PAOCC executive director Gilbert Cruz. A total of 731 suspected victims of human trafficking, both foreigners and Filipinos, were rescued after personnel from the PAOCC, the Philippine National Police and Department of Justice – armed with a search warrant issued by a court – raided two POGOs in Pasay.
The victims were recruited through Facebook and were told they would work as encoders, but were forced into prostitution upon arriving at the POGO hub, officials said. In what was called a “historic” turnout, 303 inmates of the Manila City Jail yesterday cast their votes in the...
