Torres, Gomez both young, promising candidates

My friend disclosed to me the problems about Kapitolyo which to me are serious enough not only to listen to but also to write about

I have a lawyer friend and fraternity brother who resides in Barangay Kapitolyo in Pasig City, Metropolitan Manila. He’s been a resident of the barangay since 1965. In one recent visit, my friend disclosed to me the problems about Kapitolyo which to me are serious enough not only to listen to but also to write about.Save for the nearby supermarket, as well as the neighborhood sari-sari stores, gasoline station, pharmacy, bakery, barber shop, eatery, barbecue stand and two banks, there were no other commercial establishments in the area⁷.

Soon, the Lawton-Santa Monica Bridge in the lower part of Kapitolyo was constructed to link the barangay to Bonifacio Global City. Inevitably, several skyrises, stores, bars and restaurants found their niche in Kapitolyo.Despite being strictly no-parking zones, the commercial segments of East Capitol Drive and West Capitol Drive have attracted a vast clientele who use both roads as private parking lots. headtopics.com

Worse, many vehicles on the village roads park outright on the sidewalks, thus forcing pedestrians to walk on the side of the streets and face the risk of getting sideswiped by passing vehicles.Moreover, the Philippines is signatory to an international treaty which prohibits states-signatories from allowing obstacles on pedestrian sidewalks.At night, these noisy, smoke-belching road hazards traverse the village roads without any headlights.

Many residents of Kapitolyo have had enough of this tolerance, by the barangay authorities, of the wanton disrespect for the law.

