Top teams test mettle in Asia TriClub triathlon tilt

Making up the early roster in the Asia TriClub are Gas Coaching, Las Vegas Tri Club, Heroes Hotel Adventure, Army Navy Southtri, Loolaba Tri Club, Les Sables Vendee, La Rochelle Tri and KOA Sports with more teams expected to join the hunt.Registration is ongoing. For details, log on to ironman.com/im703-puerto-princesa-register, according to the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events Inc.

The team with the fastest cumulative time of top five members regardless of age and gender will also receive P50,000 while the top relay all male and all female and mixed teams will each get P10,000.With the hosting of the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship, the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa expects to surpass the success of its inaugural staging last year as it joins the 2023 Global IRONMAN TriClub Championship Series as the 10th event internationally.

Ushering in the IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa are the Princesa Run, a 5K fun run on November 10, and the IRONKIDS Philippines, featuring youngsters aged 6 to 15, on November 11. King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory...

After non-stop action since September, teams are making the most out of a much-needed break to heal up, charge up and brace...The NBA’s No. 1 one overall pick Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs had the perfect costume for Halloween.

Getting back to contender status is the goal of Jeremy Miado as he clashes with Lito Adiwang later this week.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN PHILIPPINES: Ticket prices, seat plan for 2023 Asia Artist Awards announcedFans will now have the chance to see their favorite groups and actors up close as the seat plan and ticket prices for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) were released.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Ticket prices, seat plan for 2023 Asia Artist Awards at Philippine Arena revealedConcert and show promoter Pulp Live World has revealed the ticket prices and seat plan for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) that will be held at the Philippine Arena on Dec. 14.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Ticket prices, seat plan: Asia Artists Award 2023 in PHTicket prices range from P3,000 to P25,000

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: 2023 Asia Artist Awards: Seat plan, ticket pricesThe long wait is over, Hallyu fans! The ticket prices and seat plan for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards have been released.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Cebu to host Asia-Pacific confab on civil aviationSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: TNT seeks 1st ever win in East Asia Super LeagueDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕