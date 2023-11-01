Top teams test mettle in Asia TriClub triathlon tilt

Making up the early roster in the Asia TriClub are Gas Coaching, Las Vegas Tri Club, Heroes Hotel Adventure, Army Navy Southtri, Loolaba Tri Club, Les Sables Vendee, La Rochelle Tri and KOA Sports with more teams expected to join the hunt.Registration is ongoing. For details, log on to ironman.com/im703-puerto-princesa-register, according to the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events Inc.
The team with the fastest cumulative time of top five members regardless of age and gender will also receive P50,000 while the top relay all male and all female and mixed teams will each get P10,000.With the hosting of the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship, the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa expects to surpass the success of its inaugural staging last year as it joins the 2023 Global IRONMAN TriClub Championship Series as the 10th event internationally.
