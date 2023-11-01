Top teams gear up for Asia TriClub race

Bayron has also provided money prizes in other categories, including P60,000 each for the top overall male and female finishers in the event backed by Global premier partners Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, HOKA, ROKA and Breitling 1884.At 55th year, Uratex brings honor to Philippines with new Guinness World RecordExperience style with substance with new OPPO Find N3 Flip, now in Philippines!

King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory... Skipper Tahnai Annis scored the game’s only goal as the Filipinas beat Iran, 1-nil, to end their group stage campaign...Victor Wembanyama scored 18 points as the San Antonio Spurs staged a dramatic comeback to snatch a last-gasp 115-114 victory...

Isang lalaki ang humabol sa araw ng Undas nang barilin ng isang lalaki na kanyang naka­talo tungkol sa basketball quota sa Caloocan City, kama­kalawa ng gabi. Matapos si Ry Dela Rosa ay si Jonathan Medina naman ang agaw-eksena sa 79-74 pagpapatumba ng Jose Rizal University sa Arellano...

Tri SND Barracuda, the best triathlon team in the country, Fit PH and Baguio Benguet Triathlon, along with the eight other leading teams, look to reach peak form in time for the spirited battle for top honors in the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa serving as first-time host to the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship.

