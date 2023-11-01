Top teams brace for IRONMAN 70.3 showdown

Puerto Princesa serving as first-time host to the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship on Nov. 12 in Palawan. The City of Puerto Princesa, headed by Mayor Lucilo Bayron, is putting up P500,000 prize for the top club to emerge in the premier endurance race to be disputed over the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.1k run distance over an exacting course in what has long been considered as the city in the forest.

Making up the early roster in the Asia TriClub are Gas Coaching, Las Vegas Tri Club, Heroes Hotel Adventure, Army Navy Southtri, Loolaba Tri Club, Les Sables Vendee, La Rochelle Tri and KOA Sports with more teams expected to join the hunt.Registration is ongoing. For details, log on to ironman.com/im703-puerto-princesa-register, according to the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Mayor Bayron has also provided money prizes in other categories, including P60,000 each for the top overall male and female finishers in the event backed by Global premier partners Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, HOKA, ROKA and Breitling 1884 and Global technical partners Athletic Brewing Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Santini and Wahoo.

The team with the fastest cumulative time of top five members regardless of age and gender will also receive P 50,000 while the top relay all male and all female and mixed teams will each get P10,000.With the hosting of the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship, the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa expects to surpass the success of its inaugural staging last year as the it joins the 2023 Global IRONMAN TriClub Championship Series as the 10th event internationally.

