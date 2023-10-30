Top Leaders Forum bridges gap between private and public sectors in disaster risk reduction

(SMPHI) Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chairperson of ARISE Philippines and the National Resilience Council (NRC), Hans Sy.

In celebration of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) last October 13, 2023, Mr. Sy underscored the collective action and commitment of the private and public sectors toward achieving a sustainable and resilient nation during the 10th Top Leaders Forum held at the SMX Convention Center in Manila.

The Ignite Stage allowed selected participants to present their DRR initiatives. Sessions covered five themes: The Power of Resilience; Global Resilience Initiatives: Discussing Efforts and Strategies for Building Resilience on a Global Scale; Private Move, Private Action: Private Sector Initiatives to Resilience; Local Moves, Local Action: Local Government Units Resilience; and Resilience 301: National Government Action to Resilience. headtopics.com

The 2023 Women’s International Network (WIN) for DRR Leadership Awards acknowledged the remarkable women in the Asia-Pacific region for their achievements in DRR. This initiative is an integral part of the pioneering WIN DRR program, supported by the Australian government.

This year, Shaila Shahid from Bangladesh received the esteemed 2023 WIN DRR Excellence Award. Her exceptional contributions to DRR have made a resounding impact across the Asia-Pacific region. Abia Akram from Pakistan, a dedicated advocate for women with disabilities for over 25 years, was honored with the prestigious 2023 WIN DRR Rising Star Award. headtopics.com

