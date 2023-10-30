Top China, Russia officials warn foreign forces stoking turmoil

BEIJING — Top Chinese and Russian officials warned Monday that foreign forces were seeking to sow turmoil in Asia and beyond as they opened an international defense conference in Beijing.

China is holding the forum without a sitting defense chief, having abruptly announced the sacking of minister Li Shangfu last week without explanation. "As we look across the world today, hotspot issues are arising one after another. The pain of war, chaos and turmoil, and loss of life are constantly playing out," Zhang said.

"Behind the scenes, they hand out knives and think nothing of provoking people into wars, ensuring that they're the ones who benefit from the chaos," he added. "We are also willing to develop China-US military relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," he told delegates.Speaking after Zhang, Russia's Shoigu also warned that Washington was seeking to provoke instability in Asia. headtopics.com

China has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has deepened economic, diplomatic and military cooperation with Moscow since the start of the war.

