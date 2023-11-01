Tony Bishop admits Justin Brownlee's shoes tough to fill but knows his capabilities

Not only will he play for the most popular ballclub in the country, all eyes will be on the 34-year-old cager as he replaces Ginebra's beloved import Justin Brownlee. Brownlee will miss the Commissioner's Cup as he awaits for the sanction of world basketball officials after failing the doping test in the 19th Asian Games.With expectations higher than he imagined, Bishop said he appreciates everything Brownlee has done for Ginebra and he will do anything to sustain the team's winning tradition.

"He's one of the greatest to play here in the Philippines," Bishop told CNN Philippines' Sports Desk Wednesday."I salute and respect him a lot because he brought the team to multiple championships."Bishop said he is looking forward to running it back again in the PBA, but now with legions of Ginebra fans cheering him.

"I love the basketball here," he said."The fans are very energetic. I feel like basketball is like a religion here." Ginebra will begin its title defense against the Converge FiberXers on Nov. 17 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.From his parents objecting to him playing basketball to officiating in the NBA: the South Korean referee making history

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.