Tom Odell shares emotional new single 'Black Friday'

NPR noted early on Odell's music has moments of "unguarded, transcendent beauty," which presciently describes this astonishing new track.

Odell co-wrote “Black Friday” with his frequent collaborators Cityfall and Max Clilverd and co-produced the track with Cityfall. “Black Friday” begins as a starkly arranged confessional, with haunting acoustic guitar and lilting strings, and slowly builds into a powerful, explosive crescendo. The poignant lyrics paint a relatable picture of vulnerability as Tom sings, “it’s all in my head, it’s all in my mind, I’m so selfish, you’re so kind…. I look in the mirror what is happening to me.

Speaking about “Black Friday” Tom explains “I wrote this song on my birthday last year, which happened to be the day before ‘Black Friday.’ The song is inspired by my admiration and love for the people in my life, but also my proclivity to be unkind to myself. It’s a love song, I think, and I’m very proud of it, and I hope people like it.” headtopics.com

“Black Friday” is already making waves on TikTok, where it is resonating with new and old fans alike. People were so inspired by what they heard on Tom’s own posts, they began creating their own moving and emotionally potent content, which has generated over 85M views on the platform to date – ahead of the single’s official release. The visceral connection audiences are having with the song is palpable as evidenced in this video of Odell in concert.

As Odell readies more new music to release in the coming months, he will embark on his biggest North American tour yet this fall. The 18-city run will kick off on October 2nd and continue throughout the month hitting major cities including Brooklyn, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more (see complete itinerary below). In August, Odell released a new illustrated music video for “Streets Of Heaven. headtopics.com

