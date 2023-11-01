Toilet humor at the Manila International Airport

Take the case of the Manila International Airport, which is at the top (or is a runner-up) of the list of the worst airports in the world. Its most recent lugubrious act is to put fragrances in some areas of the airport.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN PHILIPPINES: Manila North, South cemeteries all set for UndasThe Manila North and Manila South cemeteries are ready for the expected large crowds this Undas.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Hamilton in Manila review: Who will tell your story?“Who lives, who dies, who tells your story?” — George Washington in Hamilton

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: ‘Barangay, SK elections in Metro Manila generally peaceful’There was no recorded incident of violence during the conduct of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Quezon City and other parts of Metro Manila yesterday, according to the Philippine National Police.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: 303 Manila City Jail inmates voteIn what was called a “historic” turnout, 303 inmates of the Manila City Jail yesterday cast their votes in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: More American carriers flying to Manila likelyMore US airlines may be flying to the Philippines following the arrival yesterday of the first nonstop flight by an American carrier from mainland US to Manila.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Manny Palmero, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕