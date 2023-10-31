Today's Weather, 4 A.M. | Nov. 1, 2023

Get the latest news delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: Today's Weather, 4 A.M. | Oct. 30, 2023Today's Weather, 4 A.M. | Oct. 30, 2023

BUSINESSMIRROR: Record-breaking weather in 2023 shows impact of climate changeThis year broke records in all the wrong ways. That’s the chilling conclusion of a special report on climate change published today in the journal Bioscience. “Life on planet Earth is under siege,” said William Ripple, a distinguished professor of ecology at Oregon State University and a lead author on the report.

AUTOINDUSTRIYA: Heads up: SLEX toll rates to go up Nov 3, 2023First of two tranches of SLEX toll rate adjustment to be implemented later this week

EDGEDAVAO: Card spending increases by 39% in first half of 2023The Credit Card Association of the Philippines (CCAP) said on Friday card spending increased by 39 percent to PHP853 billion in the first half of the year.

GMANEWS: BSKE 2023 voting starts in some areas for seniors, PWDs, pregnant womenVoting for senior citizens, persons with disability (PWDs), and heavily pregnant women has already started in Muntinlupa City and in Naga City, Camarines Sur.

GMANEWS: Voting starts for 2023 barangay, SK pollsRegistered Filipino voters in 42,001 villages nationwide may now start casting their votes for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

