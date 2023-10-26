Today in History: October 25, Pablo Picasso was born in Malaga, Spain

Wax figure of Pablo Picasso from Madame Tussauds on December 19, 2015, in Bangkok, ThailandToday’s Highlight in History:On this date:

In 1859, radical abolitionist John Brown went on trial in Charles Town, Virginia, for his failed raid at Harpers Ferry. (He was convicted and hanged.)In 1910, “America the Beautiful,” with words by Katharine Lee Bates and music by Samuel A. Ward, was first published.In 1960, the Bulova Watch Co. introduced its electronic “Accutron” model.

In 1962, during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, U.S. Ambassador Adlai E. Stevenson II demanded that Soviet Ambassador Valerian Zorin confirm or deny the existence of Soviet-built missile bases in Cuba; Stevenson then presented photographic evidence of the bases to the Council.In 1983, a U.S.-led force invaded Grenada at the order of President Ronald Reagan, who said the action was needed to protect U.S. citizens there. headtopics.com

In 1986, in Game 6 of the World Series, the New York Mets rallied for three runs with two outs in the 10th inning, defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-5 and forcing a seventh game; the tie-breaking run scored on Boston first baseman Bill Buckner’s error on Mookie Wilson’s slow grounder. (The Mets went on to win the Series.)

In 1994, Susan Smith of Union, South Carolina, claimed that a Black carjacker had driven off with her two young sons (Smith later confessed to drowning the children and was convicted of murder). In 1999, golfer Payne Stewart and five others were killed when their Learjet flew uncontrolled for four hours before crashing in South Dakota; Stewart was 42. headtopics.com

Today's Weather, 4 A.M. | Oct. 25, 2023Today's Weather, 4 A.M. | Oct. 25, 2023 Read more ⮕

LOOK: UAAP Season 86 standings as of Oct. 25, 2023UAAPSeason86 Read more ⮕

PCSO Lotto Results | Oct. 25, 2023PCSO Lotto Results | Oct. 25, 2023 Read more ⮕

MMDA suspends number coding on Oct. 30, Nov. 1 and 2THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday said that the number coding traffic scheme is suspended on October 30 and November 1 and 2. Read more ⮕

Palace: Oct. 31, Nov. 3 won’t be declared holidaysThe Palace on Thursday said that Oct. 31 and Nov. 3 would not be declared as holidays before the Undas long weekend. Read more ⮕

Bea Alonzo, Rodjun Cruz, and Andrea Torres to spread love in Davao City this Oct. 27The right kind of love will surely be felt as GMA Regional TV brings the cast of “Love Before Sunrise” — to Davao City this Friday, Oct. 27. Read more ⮕