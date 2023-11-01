TNT to bring in stand-in import if Hollis-Jefferson remains sidelined for PBA

LAGUNA, Philippines – TNT is ready to bring in a temporary replacement for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson if he needs to miss their PBA opener against Magnolia on Sunday, November 5. Hollis-Jefferson helplessly watched the Tropang Giga remain winless in the East Asia Super League after sitting out ato the Chiba Jets at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex here on Wednesday due to gastroenteritis.

The defeat to the Japan B. League powerhouse dropped TNT to 0-2 as it fell into a tie for the last spot in Group A with the Taiwan club Taipei Fubon Braves. “Rondae has been sick for a while now and he hospitalized. He has gastroenteritis,” said Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa.Dealt with another EASL setback, TNT must first turn its focus on the PBA as it battles the Hotshots for the opening act of the 48th season, hoping to continue its winning ways after ruling the Governors’ Cup last season.

“We’re going to wait for Rondae to get better. We do not want to put him on the floor not close to 100 percent because it might harm him in the long run so we’re doing it conservatively,” said Lastimosa.Without Hollis-Jefferson, Quincy Miller paced the Tropang Giga against the Jets with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Lastimosa bared TNT wanted to tap Miller as a stand-in reinforcement, although the former NBA player said his former PBA team Converge has yet to release him. “Quincy was supposed to be our No. 1 option to be the replacement guy but apparently his rights are still with Converge,” said Lastimosa.– Rappler.com

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Ailing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson still uncertain for TNT's PBA season openerThe status of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for the TNT Tropang Giga’s opener this Sunday is still “iffy,” TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa said.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: With no Hollis-Jefferson, TNT falls to Chiba Jets anew in EASLTNT remains winless in the East Asia Super League as it misses the presence of import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in another loss to Japan B. League powerhouse Chiba Jets

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: PBA: TNT routs Cavitex, clinches third straight 3x3 crownThe TNT Triple Giga continues to rule the PBA 3x3 scene.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: TNT wa mahadlok sa rekord sa Magnolia sa PBA on TourSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Jolas says RHJ is ready to go despite playing all year roundMANILA, Philippines: This year has been a busy season for TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson after playing nearly non-stop basketball.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: TNT, Chiba clash in EASLTNT may still be undermanned, but the Tropang Giga are expected to go all out for the win when they face the Chiba Jets in a rematch of their 2023-24 East Asia Super League home-and-away game on Wednesday, November 1 at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕