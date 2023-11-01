TNT takes another crack at Chiba Jets in EASL

King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory... The Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold its first event in China since the pandemic, the top MMA promoter said Wednesday,...

The Esports and Gaming Summit (ESGS), organized by Gariath Concepts, is set to make a return from November 3-5 for a milestone... The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: TNT, Chiba clash in EASLTNT may still be undermanned, but the Tropang Giga are expected to go all out for the win when they face the Chiba Jets in a rematch of their 2023-24 East Asia Super League home-and-away game on Wednesday, November 1 at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: TNT, Chiba face off in first ever EASL game in PHThere will be no holiday rest for TNT Tropang GIga.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: TNT seeks payback against Chiba JetsThe Tropang Giga will have added firepower going to the 7 p.m. match as Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Calvin Oftana and veteran big man Jewel Ponferada will finally suit up for the team.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Tropang Giga eye revenge vs Chiba JetsRevenge and a breakthrough victory in the East Asia Super League are foremost on the minds of TNT as it duels with Japan’s Chiba Jets tonight at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: PBA 3x3: Meralco, TNT into quartersThe Bolts, Triple Giga, Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays, and Cavitex Braves all booked berths in the knockout stage after emerging on top of their respective pools on the first day of pool play.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: TNT, Meralco cruise to last 8TNT got its hat-trick bid in the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Second Conference off to a fiery start as it swept its way to the Leg 3 quarterfinals yesterday at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕