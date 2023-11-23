TNT Dominates Terrafirma in PBA Commissioner's Cup

TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jeffreson soars for an easy layup against Terrafirma’s Philip Andreas Cahilig in their game last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.MANILA, Philippines — TNT was quick to pounce on Terrafirma’s dire situation minus three key players and steamrolled to a 133-93 romp in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
The Dyip held out as long as they could with ace gunner Juami Tiongson (flu), import Thomas De Thaey (groin) and promising rookie Kemark Carino (flu) out of commission. But come the third period, the Tropang Giga switched gears and imposed their will on the outnumbered and outgunned Dyip. It was a one-way street from there and the Tropang Giga went on to post their largest winning margin in franchise history. Previous one was a 38-pointer in a 127-89 rout of Blackwater in the 2019 Philippine Cup. TNT, which itself is dealing with injuries to the likes of RR Pogoy, Poy Erram and Kib Montalbo plus the absence of Mikey Williams, is now on a two-game streak after dropping its season opene
