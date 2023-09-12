TNT and NLEX Secure Victories in PBA Commissioner's Cup

The TNT Tropang Giga defeated Terrafirma with a score of 133-93 in the PBA Commissioner's Cup. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led TNT with 37 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. Terrafirma played without their import and high-scoring guard due to injuries.





