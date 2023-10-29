Time to vote: All systems go for BSKE

An employee of the Quezon City Comelec office carries a ballot box for distribution to the 4th, 5th and 6th districts of the city yesterday ahead of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. A total 550 jeepneys were hired by the Quezon City government alongside the 170 city-owned vehicles to provide transport during the distribution and retrieval of ballot boxes and election paraphernalia as well as shuttle teachers, poll clerks and relevant personnel.

Garcia said all ballots and other necessary election paraphernalia have been delivered to the provinces. Early deliveries of election paraphernalia to polling precincts in island municipalities began Sunday.

The Comelec has recorded the lowest ever number of election-related violence, with only 25 incidents since the start of the election period. He said they requested the Philippine National Police (PNP) not only to set up checkpoints, but also conduct foot patrols to prevent possible election-related violence.Together with PNP chief Benjamin Acorda, Comelec officials led by Garcia visited Abra yesterday. headtopics.com

Debunking earlier reports, Garcia said only 29 teachers have opted not to serve during the elections in Abra, while 284 BSKE candidates voluntarily withdrew their candidacy. Health Undersecretary Gloria Balboa said people are encouraged to wear masks when they go to polling precincts today.

“It’s not just protection for oneself but, especially, for those who they will encounter in voting precincts when they go to vote,” Balboa pointed out.Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said that around 50,000 members of the PNP were deployed to ensure an orderly and peaceful BSKE today. headtopics.com

“From the maintenance of peace and order, we also have the board of election inspectors as there are areas where there are no teachers who are willing to serve, especially in the hotspot areas, so we trained them (police) as BEI, together with the AFP so that we are prepared to deploy them in different areas. They were trained by the Comelec,” Abalos added.“At least 11 have been killed.

