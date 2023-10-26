The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) officially kicked off the 31st anniversary of the Breast Cancer Campaign in SM Mega Fashion Hall. With the theme “Beautifully United Against Breast Cancer,” ELC is honored to bring together private businesses, medical practitioners, breast cancer advocacy groups, and partners from the press to drive breast cancer awareness and education among consumers and communities.

President of SM Supermalls Steven Tan said, “We believe that it’s not just about finding a cure but ensuring access to that cure for all, conveniently and equally. By coming together today, we are making a statement that no one should be left behind in the fight against breast cancer.”

Guest speakers Dr. Bernice Navarro, Susan Afan, and Dr. Lourdes Gozali shared their knowledge and stories on breast cancer. Navarro of St. Luke’s Medical Center started by debunking breast cancer myths such as wearing a bra or that using anti-perspirant or deodorant can cause breast cancer. headtopics.com

During the two-day event in SM Megamall, ELC offered free breast clinical examinations in partnership with doctors from St. Luke’s Medical Center, with over 160 women availing of the checkup.

They use high-quality ingredients with their seasoned sushi rice from Koshikari rice and seasoned with traditional "aka-zu" vinegar. Their high-quality nori (seaweed) is sourced from Tsutaken Shoten in Yokohama and their wasabi is sourced from Kaneku.

Nagi Group's Erickson Farillas says, "Nagi Sushi is a place where you can come to experience the true essence of Japanese culture, from the food to the atmosphere. We want our guests to feel like they are stepping into another world when they enter our restaurant, and we hope that they leave feeling refreshed, inspired, and connected to the heart of Japan."

