TIME Magazine's Must-Read Books of 2023 Includes Patricia Evangelista's Memoir

TIME Magazine has released its list of 100 must-read books of 2023, which includes Patricia Evangelista's memoir 'Some People Need Killing'. The book is a retelling of the human cost of Rodrigo Duterte's drug war. TIME praised the book as one of the most harrowing and brave books of the year. Patricia Evangelista, a former Rappler reporter, is commended for her unflinching witness to the thousands of deaths under Duterte's reign.





