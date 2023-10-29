Timberwolves sting Butler-less Heat

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Reserve Naz Reid scored 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away down the stretch and beat the shorthanded Miami Heat, 106-90, on Saturday night, October 28 (Sunday, October 29, Manila time).

Anderson’s hoop was part of a 12-3 run that helped the Wolves take an 80-73 lead into the fourth. Miami was within 82-79 on two free throws with 9:34 but Reid took over to help Minnesota surge ahead. Rudy Gobert chipped in 14 and 14 rebounds, and Conley contributed 14 and 5 assists. Anderson finished with 12 points and Karl-Anthony Towns totaled 12 and 10 boards. headtopics.com

After converting a three-point play, Reid hit two threes for a 91-79 lead with 6:52 remaining. Gobert followed with a layup and a dunk before Mike Conley’s triple made it 98-80 with 5:19 left.

