TikTok’s #ForYouPelikula Short Film Festival unveils Top 5 Finalists

This revelation signifies a milestone in the festival’s mission to foster the emerging Philippine short film industry and empower up-and-coming filmmakers and storytellers.
From October 2nd to October 22nd, the Philippine creative community was invited to participate in the #ForYouPelikula Short Film Festival. Submissions ranged from 1 to 3 minutes in length and were crafted by creators and storytellers from various corners of the nation, each contributing their unique narrative to the festival.
A panel of experts, including executives from TikTok and Viva, conducted a rigorous review of all submissions. From the wealth of talent showcased in the entries, the top 5 finalists were identified for their exceptional storytelling abilities and creative vision. According to TikTok, these submissions not only resonate with younger audiences but are also poised to earn recognition on a broader scale, potentially influencing the local short film industry's future.
“Kismet” is a heartfelt short film that explores the bittersweet moments and profound questions surrounding love, destiny, and the importance of cherishing every second together. “Nomi” explores a young man’s day at the beach with friends, but it takes a dramatic turn, delving into themes of grief and the haunting aftermath of a past tragedy.
Novy's entry is a contemplative short film idea that delves into the complexities of a couple's future, sparked by the prospect of winning a 600 million-peso lotto jackpot during a fateful weekend getaway.
Scenki’s entry presents a mind-bending short film concept where a chance encounter with a mysterious phone app allows the protagonist to explore their past and future selves, raising questions of identity, choices, and how to reconcile the two.
