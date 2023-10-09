Three School Children Drown After Skipping School for a Swim

Three classmates drowned after skipping school for a swim in a river in Mandug, Davao City. Tanie Sanico, 13, and friends Jerick Redulla and Kian Bituin, both 12-years old, were found dead by rescuers from the 911 emergency response outfit of the Davao City government. Witnesses reported that the victims were drowned when the water level in the river suddenly rose while they were swimming naked.
The bodies of the three children were handed over to their parents, leaving them shocked as they believed their kids were in school last Friday
