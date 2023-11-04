Three Dead, Thousands Displaced in Southern South America Floods

Three people have died and thousands have had to leave their homes due to heavy rains and flooding in southern South America this week, according to officials who pointed to the El Nino weather phenomenon. All three deaths — of two elderly people aged 70 and 84 and an 11-year-old girl — were reported due to collapsed homes in two towns in Paraguay, which has been battered by downpours accompanied by tornadoes and rainstorms. “We are doing our best to reach families in need.

We have reports of major damage in about 40 locations,” the head of the national emergency office Arsenio Zarate said Friday. Some 30,000 people in Paraguay have been affected by storms, he added, with more than 600 families evacuated in Ayolas on the banks of the Parana River. “We can say that El Nino has arrived in Paraguay and will probably remain until the first three months of 2024,” meteorologist Eduardo Mingo told AFP. El Nino is typically associated with warming ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. It can bring severe droughts to southern Asia, coupled with increased rainfall in parts of southern South America, the southern United States, the Horn of Africa and central Asia

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: NBA Suns all-time scoring leader Davis dead at age 69The Suns and the University of North Carolina, where Davis was a college star in the 1970s, announced the death of Davis of natural causes while visiting family in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

SUNSTARONLINE: ‘Promise of resurrection’: Arch Valles urges faithful to celebrate hope for dead’s resurrectionIn his All Souls' Day homily, Archbishop Romulo Valles urges the faithful to celebrate hope for the dead's resurrection, emphasizing that simply remembering our departed loved ones is not enough. He stresses that there must be a deeper understanding rooted in faith, which will give hope and comfort amidst the reality of death.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

SUNSTARONLINE: Motorcycle rider dead after crashing into wing van in CatmonSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

SUNSTARONLINE: Newly proclaimed barangay councilor in Cotabato shot deadSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: ‘Ciaran’ batters West Europe, leaves 10 deadDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

MANILABULLETIN: 32 dead in huge blaze at Iran drug rehab centre: mediaTEHRAN, Iran - Thirty-two people died when a massive blaze ripped through a drug rehab centre in northern Iran early on Friday, local media reported.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »