Three Dead, Thousands Displaced in Southern South America Floods

Three people have died and thousands have had to leave their homes due to heavy rains and flooding in southern South America this week, according to officials who pointed to the El Nino weather phenomenon. All three deaths — of two elderly people aged 70 and 84 and an 11-year-old girl — were reported due to collapsed homes in two towns in Paraguay, which has been battered by downpours accompanied by tornadoes and rainstorms. “We are doing our best to reach families in need.
We have reports of major damage in about 40 locations,” the head of the national emergency office Arsenio Zarate said Friday. Some 30,000 people in Paraguay have been affected by storms, he added, with more than 600 families evacuated in Ayolas on the banks of the Parana River. “We can say that El Nino has arrived in Paraguay and will probably remain until the first three months of 2024,” meteorologist Eduardo Mingo told AFP. El Nino is typically associated with warming ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. It can bring severe droughts to southern Asia, coupled with increased rainfall in parts of southern South America, the southern United States, the Horn of Africa and central Asia
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: manilabulletin | Read more »
Source: sunstaronline | Read more »
Source: sunstaronline | Read more »
Source: sunstaronline | Read more »
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »
Source: manilabulletin | Read more »