Three Cops Surrender in Death of Spanish Businessman in the Philippines

Three cops tagged in the death of Spanish businessman Diego Lafuente surrendered to Philippine authorities on February 9, 2023. The CHR, NBI, and DOJ manage to bring this case to court in two years, with the prodding of European lawmakers. On November 22, the parents of Diego Lafuente went to the Manila Regional Trial Court to hear the bail plea of their son's alleged killers. The defense claims that Diego fought back.

Lafuente's case reaching the court level is rare in the campaign for justice in the drug war





rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rubiales summoned to appear in Spanish court over forced kissFormer Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales must appear in court on Friday, Sept. 15, in connection with the investigation into his forcible kiss on Jenni Hermoso's lips after the Women's World Cup final.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Scherzer gave up two hits and two walks while striking out one.Spanish soccer official who kissed unwilling star player is banned for three years GENEVA — The Spanish soccer official who provoked a players’ rebellion and reckoning on gender when he kissed an unwilling star player on the lips at the Women's World Cup final trophy ceremony was banned for three years on Monday by...

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Kiss for World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso criticized by Spanish ministersSpanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales kisses FIFA Women's World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso during the players' awarding

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Spanish football boss apologizes for kissing World Cup starLuis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation, apologized on Monday, Aug. 21, for kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the Women's World Cup.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Spanish football boss apologizes for kissing World Cup starMADRID—Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation, apologized on Monday for kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Kerr joins Nash as a shareholder of Spanish first-division soccer club MallorcaMADRID—Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has joined former National Basketball Association (NBA) great Steve Nash as a minority owner of Spanish first-division soccer club Mallorca. Tuesday's announcement came a few months after Mallorca restructured its ownership, with club president Andy Kohlberg acquiring the shares of former Phoenix Suns owner…

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »