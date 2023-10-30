Thousands troop to vote in Zamboanga City

VOTERS wait for their turn to vote in the barangay elections on October 30 outside an elementary school in Barangay Santa Catalina in Zamboanga City. (Photo via Liza Jocson)

Voting was orderly and peaceful and no untoward incidents were reported in polling centers in this city as of noon Monday.Around 700 policemen were deployed in this city for the elections. Police Col. Paul Andrew Cortes, Zamboanga City police information officer, said among the agencies mobilized to ensure secure and orderly elections were the Police Regional Office-9, Task Force Zamboanga, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, medical response teams, and force multipliers.

According to the Commission on Elections, there are 224,706 voters from the first district and 243,912 from the second district here.

