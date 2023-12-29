Thousands of Gazans displaced as Israeli offensive continues

Tens of thousands of newly displaced Gazans huddled under tarpaulins on Friday, December 29, in the center of the enclave after fleeing the latest offensive by Israeli tanks, while warplanes targeted the south, flattening homes and burying families as they slept.

Israel is closing the year with new assaults in central and southern Gaza, unleashing a fresh exodus of people already driven from other areas, in what Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called an essential stage of its mission to destroy Hamas. In the south of the strip in Rafah, Reuters journalists at the scene of one air strike that obliterated a building saw the head of a buried toddler sticking out of the rubbl





