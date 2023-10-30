Thousands march in Taipei for Taiwan pride parade

Get the latest news delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Crowds throng Taipei as Taiwan celebrates east Asia’s largest Pride marchThe event takes place ahead of Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections in January, and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party delegation seek to cement its position as a defender of liberal values Read more ⮕

Taiwan celebrates LGBTQ Pride after adoption rights milestoneTAIPEI, Taiwan– Rainbow-coloured flags filled the streets of Taiwan's capital as tens of thousands took part in Asia's largest Pride parade on Saturday, months after adoption rights were extended to same-sex couples. Read more ⮕

Thousands march for Palestinians in UK, France, SwitzerlandLONDON, United Kingdom -- Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched in Britain Saturday calling for a ceasefire as Israel's army intensified its assault on the Gaza Strip. Thousands more demonstrated in France and Switzerland. Read more ⮕

Hundreds of thousands rally in global cities to support Palestinians'The superpowers at play are not doing enough at the moment. This is why we're here: we're calling for a ceasefire, calling for Palestinian rights, the right to exist, to live, human rights, all our rights,' a protester in London says Read more ⮕