Third petition filed against Vice President's confidential funds

A third petition against the Office of the Vice President’s P125-million confidential funds in 2022 reached the Supreme Court on Monday as Makabayan bloc representatives and former lawmakers called for its release to be declared void and unconstitutional. In a 36-page petition for certiorari, the petitioners also asked the Supreme Court to declare void the use of the confidential funds and to declare this as auditable by the Commission on Audit (COA).

The bloc also sought the return of the P125 million from Vice President Sara Duterte’s office to the government. “Our prayer is for the SC to declare null and void and unconstitutional the release, request, receipt, and use by Sara Duterte of the confidential funds,” ACT-Teacher party-list Rep. France Castro said in an ambush interview.The petitioners are Castro, Gabriela Women’s party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas, Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel, Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares, and former Bayan Muna solons Carlos Isagani Zarate, Ferdinand Gaite, and Eufemia Cullamat, among other





