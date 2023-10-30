Things you should not do when using public WiFi

Public WiFi networks can be convenient, but they can also be dangerous. Learn how to stay safe online with these tipsAvoid logging into bank accounts, entering credit card details, or accessing any sensitive personal data. Cybercriminals can easily intercept unsecured Wi-Fi signals to capture passwords and personal information.

Social media profiles are treasure troves of personal information. Accessing them over public Wi-Fi could expose details that could be used for identity theft or other malicious activities. Public Wi-Fi networks are not safe for transferring or accessing sensitive files. Avoid using peer-to-peer file-sharing or FTP services unless it’s through a secure, encrypted connection.

Don't shop online. When you shop online, you typically enter your credit card number and other personal information. If you're on a public WiFi network, a hacker could intercept that information and use it to make fraudulent purchases.

Don't send or receive confidential emails. Emails can contain sensitive information, such as business secrets or personal correspondence. If you send or receive confidential emails on a public WiFi network, a hacker could intercept and read them.

Don't use unsecured websites. When you visit a website, look for the"https" in the address bar. This indicates that the website is secure and that your data is encrypted. If you're not sure whether a website is secure, don't enter any personal information.