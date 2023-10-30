They went hunting for fossil fuels. What they found could help save the world

When tw﻿o scientists went looking for fossil fuels beneath the ground of northeastern France, they did not expect to discover something which could supercharge the effort to tackle the climate crisis.

This was surprising, Pironon said. It indicated the presence of a large reservoir of hydrogen beneath. They ran calculations and estimated the deposit could contain between 6 million and 250 million metric tons﻿ of hydrogen.

Hydrogen produces only water when burned, making it very attractive as a potential clean energy source for industries like aviation, shipping and steel-making that need so much energy it's almost impossible to meet through renewables such as solar and wind.

The most promising from a climate perspective is “green” hydrogen, made using renewable energy to split water. Yet production remains small scale and expensive. In 1987, in the village of Bourakébougou, a driller was left with burns after a water well unexpectedly exploded as he leaned over the edge of it while smoking a cigarette.

Then the pandemic hit and he had time on his hands to start digging. The more he read, the more he realized "we just haven't been looking for it, we haven't been looking in the right places." "Now the question is no longer about the resource… but where to find large economic reserves," she told CNN.Dozens of processes generate white hydrogen but there is still some uncertainty about how large natural deposits form.

Some have been discovered by accident, others by hunting for clues like features in the landscapes sometimes referred to as “fairy circles” – shallow, elliptical depressions that can leak hydrogen.