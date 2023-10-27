The calculated collision was purposely done to prevent us from delivering our supplies to our navy personnel manning the hand-me-down surplus from the US navyQuite strange is the report made by an American security expert by the name of Raymond Powell.

Yes, there was a somewhat intended collision because China’s coast guard wanted to prevent our fishing boat from crossing the rafters. The calculated collision was purposely done to prevent us from delivering our supplies to our navy personnel manning the hand-me-down surplus from the US navy.The US navy tried to make an issue of the incident in that there was reconnaissance spy plane from the US navy watching the incident as it happened.

I remember China’s former ambassador to the Philippines, Madame Fu Ying, argued with the Philippine media by exhibiting a Philippine-made map indicating that Scarborough Shoal as belonging to China. (Editor’s Note: Beginning in 1952, the People’s Republic of China used a revised map with nine dashes, removing the two dashes in the Gulf of Tonkin. headtopics.com

Only China and Taiwan commonly agreed on this claim of historic right, which if one may say is self-serving, as it serves only the interest of the two countries. Despite the proximity of the boundary that separates the Philippines from the island of Palawan which now constitutes part of the SCS, with the edges of the boundary of less than 12 miles under international law, the Philippines can exercise legitimate sovereignty and enjoy indisputable right over the area. Read full article on manilastandard.netHe called the islands “freedom island.”

Hence, “Second Thomas Shoal, also known as Ayungin Shoal is an atoll in the Spratly Islands of the South China Sea, 194 km west of Palawan.

