Theater Continues to Thrive Despite Challenges Faced by Cinemas

The best of this year’s theater have remained long after their bows and challenged our current paradigms of being, and were made by artists who are aware of the power of theater as a tool for humanity and transformation. While cinemas are still struggling to attract audiences outside of the festival setting, theaters are having trouble finding seats for its patrons.

One need only look at the list of productions in next year’s first two quarters to feel a palpable momentum forming around live theater. Despite the higher price points and the inconvenience of the travel, the ephemeral nature of theater and the allure of seeing where your money goes creates a draw similar to the moviegoing experience of the early 2000s and 2010s





Globe Group's Expansion Continues in 2023The Globe Group had a successful year in 2023, expanding its reach in various industries and solidifying its position as a leading digital solutions provider in the Philippines. Highlights include the groundbreaking of two major infrastructure projects by STT-GDC Philippines.

Thousands of Gazans displaced as Israeli offensive continuesTens of thousands of newly displaced Gazans huddled under tarpaulins on Friday, December 29, in the center of the enclave after fleeing the latest offensive by Israeli tanks, while warplanes targeted the south, flattening homes and burying families as they slept.

92% of Filipinos Face 2024 with Hope Despite Challenges, Survey ShowsFewer Filipinos expect a more prosperous Christmas 2023, according to a Pulse Asia survey. Yet 92% say they're facing 2024 with hope – a number unchanged from the year prior.

MWSS confident in sufficient water supply despite El Niño threatThe Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) expressed confidence that the country's water supply next year will be sufficient despite the threat of El Niño. MWSS reported surpassing its collection target at the Angat Reservoir with 214 meters of available water, stating that it has prepared extensively for the looming dry spell.

Lionel Messi Open to Playing in World Cup 2026 Despite AgeArgentina star Lionel Messi leaves the possibility of playing in the World Cup 2026 open, although he acknowledges that it will be "difficult" considering his age. Messi, 36, recently won his eighth Ballon d'Or and raised the World Cup trophy almost a year ago after Argentina's victory in Qatar 2022.

Jeepneys Allowed to Operate Until 2024 Despite Modernization Program DeadlineJeepneys that fail to join a cooperative or corporation after the Dec. 31 deadline under the government's Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) will still be allowed to operate until Jan. 31, 2024 to avoid a shortage of public transportation.

