Theater actor and comedian Joey Paras passes away

Zciara Fabian confirmed the passing of her uncle to ABS-CBN News and revealed that earlier on Sunday, Paras had two episodes of heart attacks before he was rushed to the hospital nearest to the comedian's residence in Molino in Bacoor, Cavite. "Ang kasama niya po sa bahay 'yung kasambahay niyang bago, 'yung kasa-kasama niya. Ang nangyari daw po, inatake ng dalawang beses nung umaga.

"Parang nag-okay pa po siya after nung dalawang atake niya, based po ito sa kwento nung kasama niya sa bahay. Tapos nung hapon, kumain pa raw po, saka natulog. Nung natulog, hindi na raw po magising nung kasama. Kaya kinontok na po nung kasama niya sa bahay 'yung tita ko at mama ko." "Tinubuhan pa raw po kaso nag-flatline na raw po talaga. Nung dinala raw po may konting heartbeat pa, pero 'yun na nga po nag-flatline na po kaya tinakpan na raw po," Fabian added.

The family is now appealing for financial help to deal with hospital and funeral expenses. Those who wish to help can do so via Fabian's GCash account (09053414847).

Actor Joey Paras dies at 45Paras' breakout role was playing the lead in the drama film 'Last Supper Number 3'

